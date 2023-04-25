Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Her Baby Bump For The 1st Time In New Photo

Just over one month after Lindsay Lohan announced she's pregnant with her & Bader Shammas' first child, she showed off her baby bump for the first time on Apr. 25!

April 25, 2023 6:20PM EDT
Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Glowing momma! Lindsay Lohan, 36, is expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas, 36, and she finally showed off her growing baby bump on Apr. 25! The Mean Girls star took to her Instagram Story to debut her pregnant belly in a chic knitted maxi dress. Lindsay completed the look with a pair of trendy white Adidas Samba sneakers and a simple gold bracelet. She tied her famous red tresses back in a casual low bun and puckered up for the mirror selfie.

Soon after a fan re-posted the photo via Twitter, many of LiLo’s fans flooded the comments section with their reactions. “shes so beautiful,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “She will be a great mother.” Meanwhile, a third fan couldn’t help but add how excited they were for Lindsay to welcome her first child. “I am so happy for her,” the fan penned, while a fourth added, “best debut of all time.”

The Parent Trap star first announced she was expecting her first child with Bader via an Instagram post on Mar. 14. “We are blessed and excited!”, she captioned the post of a white baby onesie that read, “coming soon…” Of course, many of the mom-to-be’s 12.8 million followers couldn’t help but react to the news in the comments, including her former bestie Paris Hilton, 42. “Congratulations love! So happy for you Welcome to the Mommy Club!”, the new mom wrote. Meanwhile, comedian Whitney Cummings added, “Yes!!!!! I’m a gangster god mother just saying!”

More recently, Lindsay celebrated her baby shower among her family and friends on Apr. 15. In a selfie with her sister, Aliana Lohan, 29, Lindsay rocked the same knitted maxi dress while at the celebratory event. Later, Lindsay switched up her outfit for a bright-orange top and was spotted sitting at a table with her mom, Dina Lohan, 60, and Aliana (see photo here). Prior to that, the 29-year-old gushed about her big sis becoming a mom in an adorable selfie with their mom on Mar. 23. “@lindsaylohan you are going to be the best mom in the universe goes without saying I just wanted to post because not that our family and friends don’t know already.. you truly are an angel and one of the kindest,sweetest,genuine,brilliant, beautiful,most talented people I know,” her caption began. “Love you with all my heart. #wegotitfromourmama.”

LiLo baby bump
Lindsay Lohan debuted her baby bump on Apr. 25. (Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

Dina took to the comments section of the same post to gush over her daughters and express her excitement about becoming a grandmother. “I am so blessed to have such amazing children, kind , humble and always willing to help anyone only love,” the 60-year-old penned. LiLo and her hubby officially got married in July 2022, amid her 36th birthday. The pair wed in a secret ceremony just before she shared the news via Instagram hours later. “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday,” she gushed in the caption about her husband.

