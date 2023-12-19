Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Share PDA at Fenty X Puma Sneaker Launch Party: Photos

Image Credit: Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky turned up the heat while attending her Fenty x Puma “Creeper Phatty” launch party at trendy venue NeueHouse in Los Angeles on December 18. In photos you can view below, RiRi stepped onto the red carpet rocking a purple faux fur jacket, a purple leather quilted jacket underneath, and a pair of oversized jeans. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings, a statement necklace, and a pair of purple sneakers from her new line. The mom of two sported a purple makeup glam as well, with eye-catching lavender eyeshadow.

Her rapper boyfriend later showed up wearing a blue button-down shirt with a gray tie, brown shoes, and tinted glasses. At one point, they embraced and snuggled openly in the middle of the sneaker launch event, and in another photo, they sweetly held hands while making their way around the venue. The rare date night comes six months after they welcomed their second son on August 1, Riot Rose Mayers. They previously welcomed RZA Athelston Mayers in May of 2022.

In an interview at the event, RiRi spoke out about the launch. “[The Creeper]’s a fan favorite, and the fans have wanted to bring it back since the last drop,” she told ELLE. “It’s what everyone has asked me for, ‘When are you going to give us a Creeper?’ We decided to bring it back bigger and badder.”

She also opened up about becoming a mother of two in a relatively short period of time — and admitted it’s not easy. “Going from one to two is a major, major difference,” she told the outlet. “Balancing two sets of everything. Two different feelings, two different personalities, everything. I think it’s been the most exciting and the most challenging, and I’ve built my world around them and I’m figuring it out and getting better. My friend told me it takes three years, so I’m hopeful.”