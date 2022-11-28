Rihanna Wraps Her Legs Around A$AP Rocky During Hot PDA At Barbados Festival: Photos

Rihanna wore a flirty pink and red outfit as she showed her affection for A$AP Rocky publicly for the second time in one weekend.

November 28, 2022 4:27PM EST
West Hollywood, CA - Rihanna & boyfriend ASAP Rocky leave celeb hot spot Delilah’s in the wee hours of the morning in West Hollywood. They left the hot spot around 3:30 am. The two got into her SUV together. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bridgetown, BARBADOS - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna looks sizzling hot as she steps out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky for a fun night at the Imagine reggae show while on holiday in Barbados. The two made a bold impression as ASAP complimented Rihanna's flirty red dress with a thermal energy-inspired shirt and detailed red pieces to complete his coordinating look. The two love birds kept close to each other as they interacted with the public. Pictured: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky BACKGRID USA 28 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: @246PAPS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky hold hands as they are spotted going to The Fleur Room lounge to party for ASAP's whisky brand Mercer & Prince in West Hollywood. The party was hosted by ASAP Rocky and Whalecard. Rapper ASAP is wearing blue jeans, black dress shoes, a white buttoned up dress shirt and a black leather jacket while smoking a cigarette. Singer Rihanna is dressed in all black as she shows off her braided hair for the event. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 12 NOVEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a mom-and-dad night out over the weekend! The new parents, both 34, were seen getting cozy on Sunday. Nov. 27 at a reggae music festival in Bridgetown, Barbados — Ri’s home country. In one very public display of affection, seen here, the “Lift Me Up” hitmaker could be seen wrapping her legs around her boyfriend of two years as he held her from the front in a reverse piggyback position. The smitten couple was also seen walking hand-in-hand through the concert crowds with content grins on their faces.

Rihanna, who gave birth to her and A$AP’s first child in May, looked red hot in a pink satin mini skirt and tank combo that was trimmed with red lace. She wore a full head of box braids that were bedazzled with multi-colored beads and added some extra sparkle with a gold watch, a blue gemstone ring, and a beaded necklace. She completed her flirty outfit with strappy red heels. Rihanna wore the same braided hairstyle two days earlier at a Beenie Man concert in Barbados, where she was also pictured with her man.

Rihanna received a kiss on the cheek from A$AP Rocky at the Oct. 2022 ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ premiere in Los Angeles (Photo: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky looked at ease in black shorts and a cropped black denim jacket that he buttoned up all the way. He accessorized with a black baseball cap, stud earrings, a large ring, and a blinged-out brown belt, and completed his look with white Air Jordan sneakers.

The loved-up date nights came about two weeks after it was reported that the Fenty Beauty founder and rapper hope to one day expand their family. “Rihanna always dreamed of being a mom and she takes a lot of pride in it,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight on Nov. 11. “She would love to have more children with A$AP in the future.”

One week earlier, HollywoodLife confirmed that Rihanna loved being a mother and having such a supportive man by her side amid her ever-growing career. “Rihanna has a full plate right now, but with the love and support from Rocky, she feels confident that she will accomplish everything,” a source revealed to HL EXCLUSIVELY. “Her role as a mother comes first to her and he has been helping her so much by doubling down on daddy duties while she is focusing on her current career projects.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hold hands at the Imagine reggae show in Barbados in Nov. 2022 (Photo: @246PAPS / BACKGRID)

“But she always makes time for her family and she will drop everything if she feels that her family needs her more than anything,” they added. “Rocky is so proud of her and he is so supportive of what she is doing right now. He is in awe of her and feels that she is, literally, Super Woman. The two of them work like a perfectly oiled machine and there is nothing that they cannot accomplish with the love that they share.”

As HL‘s insider noted, Rihanna has a full schedule with an upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show to headline and prepare for. In addition to being a new mom and working on her first live performance in years, Rihanna is busy juggling her businesses, such as her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, and her wildly successful Fenty Beauty makeup and skincare line. Even more, her controversial fourth annual Savage x Fenty fashion show premiered at the beginning of November.

With so many obligations, it’s nice to see Rihanna and A$AP enjoying some well-deserved nights out!

