Christine Brown’s Husband David Woolley Defends Her Against Kody’s Accusations of ‘Backstabbing’

Christine Brown introduces David Woolley in the December 17 episode of the Sister Wives: One on One special. Christine is thrilled to show off her man and talk about their love story. “It’s nice to feel confident in a relationship where I can just be me,” she says.

During the episode, Kody Brown accuses Christine of being a “mean girl” and “trash-talking” him to their kids. David refuses to stand for that. “He’s definitely wrong about her being backstabbing and stuff like [that]…” David says. “She’s not that at all. I don’t see that, and I’m a people person. I can read people. She’s not that way at all.”

David goes on to reveal his impression of Christine’s ex. “He wears his emotions on his sleeve a lot,” David admits. “Sometimes you got to not, but that’s him and that’s who he is. I can’t say anything differently.”

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Kody has a convoluted way of looking at this entire relationship. “For David’s sake, David Woolley’s sake, Christine has to destroy my character or David doesn’t feel like he can marry her because she left a good man,” Kody claims. “I’m not a bad guy. Christine and I were just not in a good marriage.”

David gushes that Christine has everything that he’s “ever wanted in a woman.” He adds, “The intimacy, the touching, the communication, the talking… and I don’t know if she had that.”

He reveals that he knew of Christine before they started dating. When he told his daughter about Christine, she thought he was being catfished at first. David says that he took Christine to see a production of The Little Mermaid, and that’s when everything “clicked” between them.

David adds, “I love her energy. I love the bubbliness about her. The quirkiness about her, too. That’s like the top. Just everything she does… When I met her, it was just instant. I knew she was the one to be with. And then I got to know each other more and more.”

Host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan asks David if he’s ever been intimidated by Christine and her large platform. “No, because I know that there’s an end to all this down the road, and that’s the person that I want to grow old with,” he replies.

The couple got matching chest tattoos. They each have a symbol over their hearts that means “new beginnings” in Celtic. David was right by Christine’s side as she got her first-ever tattoo.

Christine and David got engaged in April 2023. They had a large wedding in October 2023 and have been living in bliss since starting this new chapter together.