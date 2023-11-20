‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown’s New Husband David Woolley Says She is ‘The Whole Package’ Amid Romantic Getaway

Image Credit: Puddle Monkey Prods/Figure 8/Kobal/Shutterstock

The newlywed bliss continues for Christine Brown and David Woolley! Amid their romantic trip to New York City, the Sister Wives star’s husband took to his Instagram to gush over the 51-year-old just one month after they got married. “I always wanted a traveling partner, I never expected I’d find the whole package,” he captioned a carousel of photos on November 19. “I love being married to this woman!”

In the first slide, David and the TV personality smiled big for the camera in a selfie seemingly taken at a local park in the Big Apple. In the third slide, Christine and her hubby appeared to be having a blast while on a boat ride near the One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan. The adorable couple made sure to grab an iconic NYC bagel and posed with their snack on the final slide of David’s post.

After he shared the sweet vacation photos of his leading lady, many of David’s 99.4K followers took to the comments to gush over them. “I’m so glad that you found each other,” one admirer penned, while another added, “Well we love yall married!!!! so thats awesome.” A third fan couldn’t help but gush that Christine found her “true love” in David. “So happy she found her true love and that you feel the same way about her,” they swooned.

Christine took to her own Instagram the same day to share separate photos from their trip to the east coast. “We meet [sic] up with my sister and her husband and had the best time in New York!” she captioned the sweet snapshots with her loved ones. Many of Christine’s 1.3 million followers were quick to comment on her post. “The joy of life just beams from all of you,” one fan penned, while another chimed in with, “It makes me so happy to see you so genuinely happy.”

Christine and her ex-husband, Kody Brown, 54, called it quits on their marriage in November 2021. Kody and Christine were married for over 25 years when they decided to split. The blonde beauty moved on and found love with David not long after. David and Christine officially said their “I Dos” in Moab, Utah last month, as reported by PEOPLE on October 7. “It’s a fairytale,” the bride said about her marriage to David. “It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”