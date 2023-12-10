Christine Brown Reveals Why She’s ‘Not Willing’ to Mend Her Relationships With Kody & Robyn

Image Credit: TLC

Christine Brown is content with all of her relationships. In the wake of her messy split from Kody Brown, Christine, 51, reveals in the December 10 episode of the Sister Wives: One on One special that she doesn’t want to “fix” her relationships with Kody, 54, and Robyn Brown just yet.

“I am not willing, personally,” Christine says. “I’m not willing to fix it yet. There’s still so much blown out of proportion comments that are being made that are so outlandish. I am not interested in fixing anything right now. With the kids, yes. Always. But with Kody and Robyn? No, not yet. No.”

She continues, “I don’t trust them right now. And I realize that takes communication, but that takes a desire and that takes something you want to do. I don’t want to right now. Just to be honest and just to be real.”

Earlier in the episode, Christine is grilled about her relationship with Robyn, 45. Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan asks Christine if she can name the reason why she’s not friends with Robyn.

“Well, I don’t trust her,” Christine says matter-of-factly. “I think she says one thing but does another. How can you say you want the whole big family picture but then do all these separate things with Kody? How? How can you say you want the whole big family picture when he’s over at your house all the time?”

Christine adds that she’s “not going” to have a relationship with Robyn. “I’m not going to blame her for everything falling apart. I think we probably all have something to do with that,” Christine says about the breakdown of their plural family.

The reality star has been honest in the past about how she feels about Robyn, Kody’s fourth wife. In a previous episode, Christine admitted that she would have “rejected” a friendship with Robyn.

“If Robyn approached me and wanted to be friends I would have not been friends still because I couldn’t trust her,” Christine said in the past. Christine’s stance remains unchanged. New episodes of the Sister Wives: One on One special air Sundays on TLC.