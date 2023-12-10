Christine Brown Gushes Over the Moment She Fell in Love With New Husband David Woolley

Image Credit: TLC

Christine Brown has found her one true love. “I met the love of my life,” Christine says about David Woolley in the December 10 episode of the Sister Wives: One on One special. “He’s just charming and he’s kind and he’s sweet,” she gushes.

Christine speaks with Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan about the early days of her romance with David. They met online and started going on dates. She explains that David’s birthday dinner was when she knew she was in love with him. The birthday dinner was their fourth date.

“We’re sitting there with this huge group of people, and he pulls my chair to him and he puts his arm around me and I put my head against his chest,” Christine begins. “It was like I took my first breath and my heart beat for the first time, and I didn’t even know what I didn’t have before. But I knew at that point this was it. He’s it for me, and he’s my soulmate, and I love him.”

Suki asks Christine how her relationship with David is different from her relationship with Kody Brown. “So the first thing I realized was that David loves me,” Christine replies. “He loves me, and I feel so loved. But with that comes a confidence that I can just be me. There’s no strings attached to it. Nothing. I don’t have to do anything to earn his love. It’s just always there. It’s just always constant.”

Christine and David will sit down for their first TV interview in the December 17 episode of Sister Wives. Christine began dating David in the wake of her split from Kody. Christine and Kody had been together for over 25 years when they split in 2021. Christine and David got engaged in April 2023 and married in October 2023.

“Loving life!! I got to marry my soulmate and it was a beautiful day. I’m just so overwhelmed with gratitude. Love you, My King,” Christine captioned an Instagram post after her wedding. Viewers will get to witness Christine and David tie the knot in a two-part special, which will air on TLC in January 2024. New episodes of the Sister Wives: One on One special air Sundays on TLC.