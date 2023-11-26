Kody Brown Says He ‘Never Fell in Love’ With Meri, Christine, or Janelle

Image Credit: Puddle Monkey Prods/Figure 8/Kobal/Shutterstock

Kody Brown makes some bold declarations during the Sister Wives: One on One special, which aired on November 26. With only one of his marriages still intact, Kody opens up about his feelings. “I fell in love with Robyn [Brown],” Kody tells host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan. “I never fell in love with anybody else. I was just choosing to be in that covenant of love with them.”

Janelle Brown is asked if she was in love with Kody when they married. “I was in love with the idea of him,” she admits. “We really did start to know each other better after we were married. I do think I loved him as much as I could, and we became much more in love as the years went by I think. We did get married young, and I don’t think that that’s essentially a problem because I’ve seen many couples that navigate that, but somewhere along the line we failed to navigate that.”

While Janelle believes she had a “very functional marriage” with Kody, she doesn’t think they had this “grand passion.” She adds, “Maybe Robyn is his grand passion. I don’t know. But what we had was good.”

Suki sits down with Robyn as well and brings up how Kody said he never had the romantic connection with Janelle, Christine Brown, and Meri Brown that he has with her. “See, and I didn’t know that,” Robyn says. “I did not know that until like just recently… It still makes me wonder because I wonder if it’s just the rewriting of history. There seems to be a lot of that.”

Robyn admits that she was constantly “suppressing and hiding my relationship and any kind of connection I had with Kody.” While Kody is truly happy with Robyn, things haven’t been easy for Meri, Christine, and Janelle.

“I know that he’s happy with her, and I know that they have this soul connection,” Meri says about Kody and Robyn’s relationship. “He speaks of that often and I’m glad that he has that with her. I think everybody should have that. I think it’s very unfortunate that the rest of the family had to go by the wayside to get that.”

Earlier in the season, Janelle and Kody had a nasty fight before Christmas. Janelle and Kody have separated as she figures out the next chapter of her life. Kody says he’s spent two years watching Christine and Janelle trash-talk him because he’s “guilty” of “not loving them.”

He continues, “I was guilty of not being in love with them. It was guilt from the beginning. It’s like, I married and I didn’t know. I married on a premise that was very different than romantic love is.”

Despite his comments, Kody admits that he’s in a “place now where I would like romantic love with Janelle. We’ve got stuff to work out.” New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays on TLC.