Kody Brown Claims He & Robyn Have ‘Never Been Allowed’ to ‘Be in Love With Each Other’

With two (almost three) of his marriages having completely fallen apart, Kody Brown is still in defense mode. In the October 8 episode of Sister Wives, Kody, 54, claims that Robyn Brown always “keeps her distance” from him when he’s around Meri Brown or the other wives. Kody also believes that his relationship with Robyn, 44, has suffered because of the other wives.

“It’s really awkward because the only wife I have a relationship right now is Robyn, but we’ve never been allowed to, essentially, be in love with each other or find solace in each other because of this kind of quasi-plural marriage mess that’s been going on,” Kody says in the episode. “And now everybody else is leaving. Everybody else is gone.”

He continues, “We’re having these struggles with everybody else, but we still don’t feel like we can expose our place of solace, our love for each other in any way. This is not a safe place for us.”

Meanwhile, Robyn is just trying to not be the last wife left. “Things are not good. I’m not OK with what’s going on with the family. I’m really, really struggling with it,” Robyn admits.

As she promised, Robyn acts as a mediator between Meri, 52, and Kody as Meri tells him of her plans to move her clothing business to Utah where her bed and breakfast is located. While Robyn and even Meri are still keeping hope alive that Meri and Kody can work things out.

Unfortunately, Kody doesn’t want to reconcile. “I’m not trying to act like we’re getting back into this marriage full fledge. I’m not trying to do that. I think I see the writing on the wall. I’m literally waiting for her to catch up,” Kody says about Meri.

The conversation takes a turn when Meri notices Kody rocking another ring on his ring finger and not the Claddagh ring they all used to wear together. “I’m sorry, I’m distracted by your ring. That’s a different ring,” Meri says to Kody.

Kody tries to act like the change of rings isn’t a big deal. “I have no idea what this ring is or where it came from — if he got it, if Robyn got it for him, if they got it together. I literally have no idea and, frankly, I don’t care,” Meri says. New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays on TLC.