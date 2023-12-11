Britney Spears Deletes Post Supporting Sister Jamie Lynn Spears on ‘DWTS’

Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock/Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for/Shutterstock

Britney Spears posted, and then deleted, a supportive message about her sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘ brief stint on Dancing with the Stars. “I’m so proud of my sister!” Britney, 42, wrote on Instagram on December 10 alongside a picture of Jamie Lynn, 32, dancing on the show. “She did so good on Dancing with the Stars!” Britney added.

Jamie Lynn was eliminated during the second week of the ABC competition series back in October, but Britney waited until after the season was over to give kudos to her sibling. The “Toxic” singer later deleted the post about Jamie Lynn from her Instagram account.

While Britney and Jamie Lynn have had a complicated relationship over the years, the younger Spears sister recently revealed on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! that they are speaking again and “love each other.” That was the first time Jamie Lynn spoke about Britney since the Grammy Award winner shaded the Zoey 101 alum in her memoir.

In The Woman in Me, which came out in October, Britney said that Jamie Lynn was “a total bitch” when they were younger and would “spew these hateful words” to their mom, Lynne Spears. Britney also slammed Jamie Lynn for growing close to their father, Jamie Spears, and for writing her own book while Britney was fighting against her abusive conservatorship.

“She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous,” Britney alleged about Jamie Lynn. “I was really let down. Shouldn’t sisters be able to confess their fear or vulnerability to each other without that later being used as evidence of instability?” However, Britney also wrote in her book she wishes “the absolute best” for Jamie Lynn.

Britney has also had a tense relationship with her parents, though the singer reportedly reunited with her mom the day before her 42nd birthday earlier this month. Britney is seemingly still estranged from her father, who is dealing with major health issues. The 71-year-old Spears family patriarch reportedly got his leg amputated because of an infection that developed from a knee surgery. Neither Britney or Jamie Lynn have commented on their father’s health recently.