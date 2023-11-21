Jamie Lynn Spears Addresses Where She Stands With Britney Spears After Bombshell Memoir Release

Image Credit: Lumeimages/Shutterstock, Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for/Shutterstock

It was only a matter of time before Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about her sister, Britney Spears, as a contestant on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. During the November 20 episode of the British reality series, Jamie Lynn, 32, was chatting with French star Fred Sirieix in the jungle and he asked her about her famous family — leading Jamie Lynn to reveal where she stands with Britney, 41, at the moment.

“I think every family fights and has their stuff but I talked to her before I came here and we love each other,” Jamie Lynn said, according to the Daily Mail, who had a clip of the moment from the episode.

After Jamie Lynn mentioned Britney, 41, Fred asked the Zoey-101 alum how both Spears sisters ended up becoming famous. Jamie Lynn explained that their mom, Lynne Spears, pushed her daughters to pursue careers in the spotlight when they were young.

“I always say this: My momma, not in a cocky way at all, my mom literally believed we were the best in the world,” Jamie Lynn said. “I think we grew up, all we ever did was sing and dance, that was kind of our whole household, that’s how we were.”

“I can take a lot of sh*t and it doesn’t get me down…” ⭐️ Jamie Lynn Spears

🎬 American Actress & Singer #ImACeleb returns Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX pic.twitter.com/yVmGMkjgwy — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 15, 2023

This was the first time Jamie Lynn talked about Britney since the release of the older sister’s bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, in late October. In her book, Britney wrote about how her relationship with Jamie Lynn was tense from a very young age. “My little sister — well, when I tell you she was a total bitch, I’m not exaggerating,” Britney said in the memoir. The “Toxic” singer also recalled how Jamie Lynn would “spew these hateful words” to their mother when they were kids.

Later in the memoir, Britney slammed Jamie Lynn for growing close to their father, Jamie Spears, and for writing her own book while Britney was fighting against her abusive conservatorship.

“She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous,” Britney alleged about Jamie Lynn. “I was really let down. Shouldn’t sisters be able to confess their fear or vulnerability to each other without that later being used as evidence of instability?” Despite the drama, Britney wrote in her book she wishes “the absolute best” for Jamie Lynn.

Before joining I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, Jamie was on Dancing with the Stars but she was eliminated after only two weeks into the competition. Jamie Lynn called DWTS “an amazing experience” after she was sent home on October 3.