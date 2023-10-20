Britney Spears Calls Young Jamie Lynn Spears a ‘Total Bitch’ in Her Memoir

Image Credit: MB Pictures/Shutterstock

Britney Spears won’t hold back when discussing her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, in her upcoming memoir The Woman In Me. The popstar, 41, will reportedly speak about her reaction to how 11-year-old Jamie Lynn, now 32, acted when her parents Jamie and Lynne split up, according to a report from Us Weekly. The insider revealed that Britney had some intense words about her younger sister in the upcoming book.

A source said that the book details Britney returning home from her 2002 tour shortly after her parents had broken up. She reportedly wrote that Jamie Lynn “ruled” the house, and Britney wasn’t a fan of how she treated their mom, which led her to call her a “total bitch.” The insider also claimed that Britney felt “betrayed” when she saw the way that Jamie Lynn had “changed.”

Prior to the memoir, Britney hadn’t held back about speaking out against the Zoey 101 star on social media, especially amid her controversial conservatorship. Back in August, Britney seemed to take a jab at her younger sister in an Instagram post, while vacationing in Mexico. “When your sister says ‘I love her to DEATH’ … you learn to start living!” she wrote.

Britney and Jamie Lynn’s father has been facing a series of health issues, and he’s reportedly been living with his younger daughter. Earlier in October, a source close to the situation said that the “Gimme More” singer was very hurt to learn that in a report from Daily Mail. “She feels betrayed that her sister is putting up her dad and allowing him to watch her kids after what he did to her,” the insider said. “She cannot believe that Jamie is caring for Jamie Lynn’s daughters when he was partially to blame for Britney’s falling out with her two sons.”

The Woman In Me will hit bookshelves on October 24. The long-anticipated memoir will include many shocking details from Britney’s career and life, including new information about her relationship with Justin Timberlake, her conservatorship, and much more.