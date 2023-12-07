Dorit Kemsley Reacts to Garcelle Beauvais Implying Her Jewelry Wasn’t Stolen in Home Robbery

Image Credit: Bravo

Dorit Kemsley was “hurt” by Garcelle Beauvais implying on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that Dorit’s jewelry wasn’t stolen in her 2021 home robbery. One week after Garcelle’s comment caused a stir on social media, Dorit, 47, went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on December 6 and responded to what Garcelle, 57, said for the first time.

“You know, that cut probably as deep as anything can,” Dorit admitted. “I’ve been told I’m loquacious. You can tell me I talk too much all day long. You can say all kinds of things. Listen, seven years I’ve been on the show, I’ve heard a lot and I’m no stranger to it, but that was shocking and it really cut deep.”

Dorit continued, “I’ve been debating whether or not I text her and say, ‘Is this really how you feel?’ because that was shocking to me. Is there anything you want to say to me?”

The mom-of-two noted that cast is filming the season 13 reunion “soon,” and she wants to “have it out” with Garcelle there. “But that really hurt a lot,” Dorit added.

Garcelle made the comment about Dorit on the November 29 episode of the Bravo series. The actress was chatting with co-star Sutton Stracke about Kyle Richards‘ new ring when she brought up Dorit’s jewelry that was allegedly stolen in a confessional.

“I don’t even know how Sutton even noticed Kyle was wearing a different ring,” Garcelle said. “I never pay attention to that. The only time I notice jewelry is when after the robbery, Dorit still had hers.”

Dorit’s Encino, California mansion was robbed while the reality star and her children Jagger, 9, and Phoenix, 7, were home on October 27, 2021. Dorit allegedly told the three male intruders who were armed with guns, “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I’m a mother,” as she begged for her life. Dorit confirmed in an Instagram post after the terrifying incident that she and her kids weren’t harmed during the robbery. One year after the incident, Dorit exclusively told Hollywood Life at BravoCon 2022 that she was still in “intense therapy.”

On an earlier episode of RHOBH this season, Dorit revealed that $10,000 in cash was stolen out of her purse at the grocery store. “I had my handbag in the shopping cart. When I got to the register, I realized that my handbag was gone,” she said. “The police reviewed the video surveillance. They discovered that I was followed by three men. That threw me right back into the throes of PTSD.” Dorit has also been open about how the home robbery affected her marriage to husband PK Kemsley.