Dorit Kemsley Reveals She Was Robbed of $10K Cash 14 Months After Her Home Was Invaded: Watch

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Nearly two years after Dorit Kemsley‘s home in Encino Hills was invaded, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about a separate robbery that took place 14 months later. The 47-year-old discussed the incident during a confessional released in a sneak peek of the November 1 episode. “Last Christmas was about 14 months after the home invasion and I went to the bank,” she explained in the clip. “I took out $10,000 so I could have some money for Christmas gifts.”

While out shopping, it was then that Dorit’s bag full of cash was allegedly stolen. “I had my handbag in the shopping cart. When I got to the register, I realized that my handbag was gone,” she continued. Dorit went on to reveal that police officials reviewed the video surveillance and discovered that she had been followed. “The police reviewed the video surveillance. They discovered that I was followed by three men,” she said. “That threw me right back into the throes of PTSD.”

Additionally, in the same video preview, Dorit sat down with her co-star, Erika Jayne, 52, and explained how the home invasion affected her marriage to PK Kemsley, 56. “You know how much I love my husband? We had a really difficult year,” she said to the songstress. “He was spending a lot of time in London, and it was the year that I needed him the most. I also didn’t feel supported enough and I didn’t feel as connected.”

The “Pretty Mess” hitmaker went on to express her regret for making comments about Dorit’s marriage at last year’s BravoCon. “Had I known PK and Dorit were in a tough spot I would have never said what I said,” Erika said in a confessional. “I would have ruined someone’s else life.” Dorit went on to tell her pal that she didn’t realize until much later that the invasion was a “set back” in her marriage. Dorit and Erika concluded their park hang-out by reconciling and choosing to move forward despite the past.

Most recently, on October 25, Dorit and her hubby denied separation rumors in a statement to PEOPLE. “We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family,” the Bravo couple said. “We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

They went on to ask for “understanding” from fans. “We would be grateful for everyone’s understanding. We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true,” they added. Fans can watch new episodes of RHOBH every Wednesday and streaming the following day on Peacock.