‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley and Husband PK Address Separation Rumors in New Statement

Image Credit: CraSH/Shutterstock

Dorit Kemsley and husband PK Kemsley released a statement addressing the rumors that their marriage is on the rocks on October 25. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple told PEOPLE that while they’ve had “some challenging years,” which they “openly discuss” on the new season of the Bravo series, they are not separating after eight years of marriage.

“We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family,” their statement read. “We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

They added, “We would be grateful for everyone’s understanding. We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true.” The couple signed their note, “Love, Dorit and PK.”

Dorit, 47, and PK, 56, have been married since 2015 and share two children, son Jagger, 9, and daughter Phoenix, 7. They shut down rumors of their split the same day as the RHOBH season 13 premiere, which saw Dorit confront her co-star Erika Jayne for predicting the couple will divorce at BravoCon in October 2022. Also during the episode, Sutton Stracke claimed she heard that PK had a woman in the car when he was arrested for suspicion of a DUI in December 2021.

Dorit and PK previously faced rumors of infidelity when Dorit was accused of having an affair with co-star Kyle Richards‘ husband, Mauricio Umansky. Dorit denied having a romantic relationship with Mauricio — who recently separated from Kyle after 27 years of marriage — when she was on Watch What Happens Live in September 2022.

“Honey, listen, when something is so ridiculous, you just kind of discount it,” Dorit said on Andy Cohen‘s show. “It’s something that sticks a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle and I, were friends together and it is such a nothing. And to have someone start those vile rumors, it’s gross. But you don’t want to give air to it, but I think anyone can understand, it’s annoying as f,” she added.