BravoCon 2023: How To Get Tickets, Where The Event Will Take Place & More To Know

BravoCon is back! In April 2023, Bravo announced they’d be hosting their popular fan convention again, giving fans another chance to mingle with their favorite stars from The Real Housewives, Below Deck, Vanderpump Rules, Southern Charm, Summer House, Winter House and more. But unlike the last two installments that were held in 2019 and 2022, this event won’t be taking place in New York City. Get all the details, including the event’s location, below. Plus, find out how to get tickets!

Where & When Is BravoCon 2023?

Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada will serve as the epicenter for Bravo’s super exclusive weekend this year. When the event took place in NYC, fans congregated across multiple venues in the Big Apple in 2019 and at the Javits Center in 2022. This time around, however, the network wanted to shake things up. So, from November 3 through November 5, panels, meet and greets, VIP experiences and every must-see event will take place in Vegas. “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will also bring the Clubhouse to life under the neon lights where audiences can savor every drop of tea spilled in Sin City,” the initial press release stated.

“BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan,” Ellen Stone — EVP of Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy at NBCUniversal — further said in the press release, when the event was announced in April. “In fact, their invaluable insight and devoted engagement drives us to come back stronger and smarter. You can bet this will be the best BravoCon yet.”

How To Get Tickets

Tickets go on sale at BravoCon2023.com on Friday, July 21 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. General admission tickets will cost you $550 plus taxes and fees, while “Future Bravolebrity” VIP passes will cost you $1,200 plus taxes and fees.

What Hotel Will BravoCon 2023 Be At?

Bravo is partnering with Caesars Palace, Harrah’s and The Linq to provide guests with exclusive BravoCon perks and surprises. For those looking to score the locations’ special rates can book their rooms with the group name “BravoCon 2023.”

As more information about the event is released, we’ll keep you updated!