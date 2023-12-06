Khloe Kardashian’s Kids True & Tatum Wear Matching Holiday PJs in Cute Photos With Dream

Image Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for SIX:02/Shutterstock

Khloé Kardashian‘s family is getting into the Christmas spirit! The reality star, 39, shared photos of her children True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 1, and her niece Dream Kardashian, 7, posing in matching holiday pajamas while surrounded by Christmas trees on December 5. True and Tatum had on light blue snowflake PJs, while Dream wore red pomegranate PJs. Khloé’s daughter and niece both had their hair styled in braids behind their head.

In the first photo, the three kids all hugged as they posed in a row in their cute pajamas. True was in the back of the group picture and gave her cousin Dream a giant hug. Rob Kardashian‘s daughter returned the favor to her younger cousin Tatum by embracing the 1-year-old from behind.

True, Dream, and Tatum also enjoyed a dance session together in the sole video from Khloé’s post. The kids ran around the living room and showed off their dance moves to the song “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” from Sing 2, while Khloé’ filmed them and could be heard laughing in the background.

“The MOST magical time of year!!!” the Good American co-founder wrote in her Instagram caption. “The MOST magical time of year!!! We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves 🎄🎄 🤶🏼🤶🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼♥️♥️🎄🎄.”

Khloé welcomed her two children with ex Tristan Thompson, while Rob shares Dream, his only child, with ex Blac Chyna. Over the years, Khloé has become like a parent figure to Dream and treats her niece like she’s one of her own children. Last month, the mom-of-two was seen wearing a sparkling silver necklace that featured True, Tatum, and Dream’s names.

However, Khloé’s closeness to her niece caused some backlash recently, when the Revenge Body star called herself Dream’s “third parent” during an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. Khloé proceeded to clarify her comment on her Instagram Stories after the episode aired in July, and claimed that her words were “taken out of context and twisted.”

“I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sisters my babies,” Khloé explained. “I take pride in this love and always have. I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child. Life is full of ups and downs, and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another. That’s what family does. We are a tribe, and all of us will always be there for one another. Especially the babies!”

Blac Chyna, 35, reacted to Khloé’s comment during an interview with TMZ, and she had nothing but positive things to say about her ex’s sister. “Everything is good on both ends,” Chyna said, despite the 2022 defamation lawsuit she and the Kardashian-Jenners were embroiled in. “We are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it’s all love and positivity,” she added.