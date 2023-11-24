Khloe Kardashian’s Necklace Includes Her Kids True & Tatum Along With Her Niece Dream’s Names

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for 20th Television/Shutterstock

Khloé Kardashian keeps her niece Dream Kardashian close to her heart. The reality TV star, 39, was seen in a recent episode of The Kardashians wearing a sparkling silver necklace that featured the names of her two children, True and Tatum, in addition to Dream along the chain.

The Good American founder has openly talked about the close relationship she shares with her brother Robert Kardashian’s daughter, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna (real name: Angela White). Over the years, Khloé has shown fans how tight of a bond Dream, 7, and True, 5, have. From fun play dates to birthday parties and more, the two kiddos have done do much together.

In July, Khloé faced backlash from fans when she referred to herself as Dream’s “third parent” during an episode of her Hulu series. She then clarified her comment in an Instagram Stories note shortly after the episode aired.

“It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context and twisted to be something that it’s not,” Khloé explained. “I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sisters my babies. I take pride in this love and always have. I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child. Life is full of ups and downs, and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another. That’s what family does. We are a tribe, and all of us will always be there for one another. Especially the babies!”

Khloé followed up by pointing out that she feels “so incredibly blessed” that True and Dream are “best friends.” As for Angela, 35, the former Rob & Chyna star reacted to Khloé’s comment during an interview with TMZ, and she had nothing but positive things to say about Khloé.

“Everything is good on both ends,” Angela pointed out, despite the 2022 defamation lawsuit she and the Kardashian-Jenners were embroiled in. “We are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it’s all love and positivity. … As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I’m happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides, as a mother that’s all I ask for.”

Angela concluded by noting, “Let’s stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward.”