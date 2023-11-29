Khloe Kardashian Snuggles up on the Playground With True, Tatum, and Niece Dream in Adorable New Photos

Image Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Khloé Kardashian, 39, has her hands full with these kiddos! The Good American co-founder shared a series of adorable photos via Instagram of her recent trip to the playground with her son, Tatum, 1, daughter True, 5, and niece Dream Kardashian, 7. Khloe took to the caption on November 29 to joke about how difficult it was to get everyone to pose for the same photo. “I can’t imagine trying to take a Christmas card I can’t get everyone to look at the same time hehe!” she penned.

For the playdate, The Kardashians star kept her outfit casual with a pair of black leggings and a matching oversized crewneck sweater. Khloe accessorized her ensemble with white Nike sneakers, crew socks, and black sunglasses. Dream, who is Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, adorably held Tatum in her lap while True leaned on her momma’s shoulders. Khloe welcomed both her children with her ex, Tristan Thompson, meanwhile, Rob welcomed his daughter with his ex, Blac Chyna.

Soon after the 39-year-old shared the family snapshots with her 311 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react. “I love that Dream is part of your wolf pack,” one fan joked, while another added, “Khloe is a [sic] awesome auntie and mother.” Several others also praised Khloe for her love for the seven-year-old. “Rob might as well move in so Dream can stay over permanently,” the third fan penned, while a fourth added, “Love that Rob’s babygirl [sic] is always with Khloe!”

Most recently, Koko also took to Instagram on November 19 to share a family group photo with Kim Kardashian and her two daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5. She took to the caption to share that she and her family went to a Mariah Carey concert and celebrated the start of the holidays by meeting the songstress. “The Queen of Christmas!!!! For the little girls very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey !! We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!! Thank you mommy for taking all of us!” she captioned the post.

The latest Kardashian family moments come amid the fourth season of their Hulu reality series. This season, Khloe’s family sat down with Tristan to discuss his cheating scandal and his future with the mother of his children. Both Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and Kylie Jenner, 26, shared their feelings with their sister’s ex and did not hold back. “I don’t have any anger, it’s just more like I want an understanding of how you could do these things or how it got there,” the eldest Kardashian sister said. Meanwhile, Kylie agreed to move on. The season finale of The Kardashians is set to premiere on Hulu on November 30.