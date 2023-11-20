Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Is Asleep at Mariah Carey’s Concert in Adorable New Photo

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

True Thompson got to see Mariah Carey for her “first concert ever,” but it was a late night for the 5-year-old. Her mom, Khloé Kardashian, shared several snapshots from the Queen of Christmas’ show to Instagram, and one image revealed that True had fallen asleep.

“The Queen of Christmas!!!! For the little girls’ very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey!!” Khloé, 39, captioned her carousel post on November 19. “We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!! Thank you, mommy for taking all of us!”

The fifth slide in the post featured True appearing to have fallen asleep in her mom’s arms. Another slide showed that True and her cousins Dream, Chicago and North West, auntie Kim Kardashian and grandma Kris Jenner got to meet Mariah, 54, backstage at her show. Additional photos revealed that True was dressed up in a leopard-print fur coat for the evening.

One of Khloé’s final images was a clip of Mariah singing a duet with her daughter, Monroe, who wore a white dress and a tiara while performing with her mother.

True and her famous mom have made headlines for their adorable mother-daughter moments. Three weeks prior, the Good American founder shared photos of her two children on Halloween. True and Tatum, 15 months, were dressed up with Khloé as Octonauts for Halloween, and fans couldn’t help but compliment True on how much she’s grown up so far.

“Of course your kids are gorgeous, but my goodness, True is a stunner!” one Instagram user commented. “True is sooooo gorge [sic],” another agreed, while a third wrote, “TRUE IS GOING TO BE A MODEL.”

Khloé shares True and Tatum with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. After the exes welcomed Tatum via surrogate in July 2022, they’ve maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship, despite Tristan’s past paternity scandal. In season 4 of The Kardashians, it was revealed that the reality TV star allowed the NBA player, 32, to live in her home with his brother Amari because the roof of their home was being repaired. After Tristan moved out of her house, Khloé explained that she was worried his absence would “f**k up” True the most.

“Tristan is moving out this week and it is bittersweet. My biggest fear initially is about True,” the mother of two told the cameras during her confessional. “Tatum’s too young to know what’s going on, but True, is this gonna f**k her up? That she’s, basically to her memory, has never remembered her dad living with her. And now, all of a sudden, he’s living with her and puts her to bed every night, and she has this great relationship that I don’t want to do anything that’s going to be damaging to her.”

Khloé then joked, “I guess it’s destined that parents are gonna screw up their kids at some point but I want to try to avoid screwing up my daughter as long as possible.”