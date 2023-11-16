Kourtney Kardashian Tells Tristan Thompson He Doesn’t ‘Deserve’ Khloe as She Grills Him About Cheating

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock / Brian To/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian didn’t mince words with Tristan Thompson when they discussed his history of cheating on Khloé Kardashian during the November 16 episode of The Kardashians. Before her sit-down with her sister’s ex, Kourtney, 44, told viewers she agreed to meet with Tristan, 32, after they had “not connected” due to Tristan’s repeated infidelity. When the NBA star got to Kourtney’s house, she told him she needed him to explain why he cheated on Khloé, 39, so many times.

“I don’t have any anger, it’s just more like I want an understanding of how you could do these things or how it got there,” Kourtney said. “I’m curious if you’re ever like, ‘I don’t have remorse’. The next day after you do the deed, do you feel anything?”

Tristan responded, “For me personally, when I cheat, I feel disgusted the next day.” Kourtney stopped Tristan and asked him why he repeats that behavior if he recognizes it’s not right, leading the athlete to explain that he was cheating “just for an action” and “just for a feeling.”

Tristan talks to Kourtney about why he cheats. Ya’ll buying it? #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/qaEOFxGj4J — SHEA FROM THE BAY (@SheaFromTheBay) November 16, 2023

“But also, it really came down to not really knowing how to love, because that’s the way I grew up,” Tristan told Kourtney. “I think with therapy, I realized that my childhood upbringing, what I saw from my dad, how he treated my mom. As a kid, when you see that, the trauma you have is, because you can’t protect your mom cause you’re so young, cause your mom says it’s gonna be okay, you basically numb your emotions of being scared or feeling sad. It’s my form of a defense mechanism.”

Tristan explained that his mom Andrea, who died of a heart attack in January 2023, hid her emotions from Tristan and his siblings when she was going through hard times. Because of that, Tristan “never understood pain or suffering” and never saw “a man treat a woman good,” he told Kourtney.

When Tristan admitted that he “made a mistake” by cheating on Khloé, Kourtney corrected him and pointed out that it happened “multiple” times, which Tristan acknowledged. Then, she asked the basketball player what he thinks his “mistake” is, and Tristan explained that he should’ve told Khloé about his cheating instead of hiding it from her.

As the episode came to an end, Kourtney told Tristan she thinks Khloé needs to “put herself first” and stand up against her ex. “I don’t think you deserve Khloé, or the actions that you’ve done are something she’s deserved,” Kourtney bluntly said. Tristan’s rebuttal to Kourtney will be revealed on the next episode of The Kardashians on November 23.

Tristan also had a conversation with Kylie Jenner on the latest episode of the show about his cheating scandals. Tristan apologized to Kylie for hooking up with Kylie’s former bestie, Jordyn Woods, in 2019 which ended their friendship. “Everyone got affected differently, you know, but I think you were affected the most,” Tristan said to Kylie, who confirmed it’s still “hard to forgive” Tristan for what he did.