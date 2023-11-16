Khloe Kardashian Addresses Her Relationship Status With Jordyn Woods After Tristan Scandal

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock/Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

After working on himself, Tristan Thompson wants to get back on track with everyone in Khloé Kardashian’s family. In the November 16 episode of The Kardashians, Tristan, 32, sits down with Khloé, 39, and they discuss everything from therapy to Jordyn Woods. Tristan is well aware of how the cheating scandal involving Jordyn, 26, upended the Karjenner family, so he wants to apologize for what happened.

“If someone told me, do you think Kylie [Jenner] misses Jordyn I’d say, probably so. And I feel bad about that,” Tristan admits. A lot of time has passed since the scandal, and Khloé reveals she’s on good terms with Jordyn now.

“I have forgiven Jordyn,” Khloé says. “Of course, I was upset at the time. And we moved on. There’s no bad blood. I’ve posted on my Instagram Stories. Jordyn and I are good.”

In February 2019, Tristan was caught kissing Jordyn, Kylie’s longtime BFF, at a party. Jordyn publicly told the world on Red Table Talk that she and Tristan only kissed and nothing more. The scandal destroyed Jordyn and Kylie’s friendship and caused even more issues for Khloé and Tristan. Now that the dust has settled, both Khloé and Kylie, 26, have a good relationship with Jordyn.

Tristan tells Khloé that he’s spent a lot of time in therapy working on his issues. “He wants to prove that he is a different person,” the Good American founder reveals. Tristan declares that he’s “in a place now where I can actually really see and own up to the mistakes I made.”

The NBA player has already spoken with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Rob Kardashian to make amends. He’s planning to talk to Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie. “I think Kylie deserves a lot out of that conversation,” Khloé says.

During their conversation, Tristan admits that Kylie was the family member “affected” the most by the scandal. Kylie had previously said what Tristan did was “unforgivable.” Now, she’s allowing Tristan to sit down and explain himself. “It’s just hard to forgive the things that you did to Khloe. But I want to move on from that,” she says. New episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays on Hulu.