Tristan Thompson Sits Down With Kylie Jenner to Address His Cheating Scandal

Image Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock/Brian To

Tristan Thompson is trying to make amends with everyone in Khloé Kardashian’s life. “In this family, if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone,” Khloé, 39, tells Tristan, 32, in the preview for the November 16 episode of The Kardashians.

Tristan declares that he’s in a “place now” where he can “own up to the mistakes” he’s made in the past. He starts by sitting down with members of Khloé’s family, including Kylie Jenner. “I do feel a little nervous,” Kylie, 26, admits before Tristan stops by her house.

Kylie and Tristan appear to discuss the scandal involving Kylie’s former BFF Jordyn Woods. Back in 2019, rumors circulated that Tristan cheated on Khloé with Jordyn, 26, at a house party. The scandal tore Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship apart. “Everyone got affected differently, you know, but I think you were affected the most,” Tristan says to Kylie in the preview.

During an interview on Red Table Talk, an emotional Jordyn revealed that she and Tristan kissed at the party, but that’s as far as it ever went between them. Four years after the scandal surfaced, Kylie and Jordyn were seen grabbing dinner together in July 2023.

Tristan also meets with Kourtney Kardashian, who previously admitted to being “triggered” by Tristan’s presence. “Tristan and I really have not connected, and I just can’t fake it,” Kourtney, 44, says.

Kourtney asks Tristan the tough questions during their one-on-one conversation. “When I cheat, I feel disgusting the next day,” Tristan admits. Kourtney responds, “So then why do you do it again?” She’s not going to let him off easy.

“I’m really proud of myself for where me and Tristan are and how I am able to allow him to be the father he wants to be, but where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do,” Khloé said in a previous episode.

While Tristan has made mistakes, he’s going to be a part of the Karjenner family forever. Tristan and Khloé co-parent their kids, True, 5, and Tatum, 1, and Khloé also helps Tristan take care of his disabled little brother Amari. New episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays on Hulu.