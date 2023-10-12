Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Still Together? Inside Their Complicated Relationship

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Fans of The Kardashians believed that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s tumultuous relationship was a thing of the past — that is until she hinted at a possible reconciliation. Now, fans are wondering whether the two mended their romance and are still together.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Khloé and Tristan’s current relationship status.

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Still Together?

At the moment, the reality TV personality and the Los Angeles Lakers player are not together. During a season 4 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé explained that she doesn’t known what the future holds between them, but she is focused on maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship with Tristan.

“If he’s my person, then he’s meant to be my person,” she acknowledged while talking to Scott Disick. “But right now, I’m not going to make my life any harder than it has to be. So, I’m going to have as much of a seamless, fantastic co-parenting relationship as I can.”

However, the Good American founder is letting her ex and his brother, Amari Thompson, live with her due to Amari’s disability and health conditions. Nevertheless, the exes do not share a bed nor a room, Khloé insisted.

Previously, rumors swirled that Khloé and Tristan had reconciled, but a source exclusively told HollywoodLife in January that “there is no truth to this.” A separate source double down on this, telling HollywoodLife in October 2022 that the “ship has sailed for her” and that the mother of two doesn’t need “more Tristan drama” in her life.

Khloé and Tristan share daughter True and son Tatum together.

What Happened Between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson?

The exes have had a seriously rocky relationship due to the NBA star’s infidelity. The first time Tristan got caught cheating was in 2018 — right before Khloé gave birth to True. A video taken in late 2017 surfaced online of the athlete with two women.

One year later, rumors circulated that Tristan hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. However, Jordyn denied hooking up with him during a March 2019 interview on Red Table Talk. “I’m no home-wrecker,” she insisted.

Nevertheless, Tristan and Khloé reportedly split at the time. One year later, though, they reconciled.

By the end of 2021, as seen during season 2 of The Kardashians, it appeared that the co-parents were in a strong place in their relationship. They even got a surrogate to have their second baby, Tatum, together. However, shortly after their surrogate became pregnant, Tristan’s paternity scandal came to light once fitness trainer Maralee Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against him in December 2021. He subsequently confirmed that he was the father of the child she gave birth to: a son named Theo.

Khloé’s reaction to the chain of events unfolded during the last episode of season 2 of the Hulu show. Her sister Kim Kardashian was the one who broke the news to her of Tristan’s infidelity.

Were Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Engaged?

Shortly after welcoming Tatum via surrogacy, multiple outlets reported in late 2022 that Khloé and Tristan were secretly engaged before his paternity scandal surfaced. They were reportedly engaged for nearly one year. However, the former couple didn’t tell the Kardashian-Jenners until months after Tristan proposed.