Khloe Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Could Still Be Her ‘Person’ Despite His Multiple Cheating Scandals

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Khloé Kardashian hasn’t ruled out the possibility of reuniting with ex Tristan Thompson, she noted during the latest episode of The Kardashians. In one scene, the Good American founder, 38, admitted to Scott Disick that the NBA player, 32, could still be her “person” in the future. “I don’t know what five or 10 years will bring,” she began.

“If he’s my person, then he’s meant to be my person,” Khloé said in the October 12 episode. “But right now, I’m not going to make my life any harder than it has to be. So, I’m going to have as much of a seamless, fantastic co-parenting relationship as I can.”

Scott, 40, proceeded to ask the Hulu personality how her dating life is going, to which she responded, “I don’t have the f**king energy [to date]. Once everyone’s asleep, I think, ‘God, I can’t believe it’s Groundhog Day tomorrow.'”

During season 4 of the reality show, Khloé’s forgiving nature toward Tristan hasn’t faltered despite his past actions. She let the athlete and his brother, Amari Thompson, live in her home following the death of the brothers’ mom, Andrea Thompson, earlier this year. Amari, 17, lives with several medical conditions, including epilepsy, and Tristan became his brother’s caregiver after Andrea died.

“I needed someone that could help me through this [caring for Amari], and you answered the call,” Tristan was heard saying to Khloé toward the end of the episode.

While she is compassionate toward Tristan, Khloé insisted to Scott that they do not share a room; they simply co-parent their children, True and Tatum Thompson. Throughout their former relationship, Tristan cheated on Khloé multiple times. The most recent affair happened in 2021 when the basketball player fathered a child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols. Maralee welcomed their son, Theo, in December 2021, and Tristan confirmed the positive paternity test results the following month. He also shares his eldest son, Prince, with ex Jordan Craig.

Apart from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, her mother, Kris Jenner, has also forgiven Tristan. During the momager’s confessional, Kris, 67, noted that she and their family “know that Tristan has made some mistakes.”

“I know that he is really sorry for the way that he hurt Khloé, and I’m sure that he regrets all of those mistakes every single day,” Kris said. “Really, the most important thing for everyone right now is raising the kids.”