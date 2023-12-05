Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Had ‘Big Fight’ & Are ‘Still Trying to Work’ on Their Relationship

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have gotten into another “big fight,” according to a report from People on Tuesday, December 5. While it’s not clear what the exact details about what they were fighting about, the insider told the outlet that “it’s always the same thing.” Another source close to the singer and actress said, “They’re still on and off.”

Despite reportedly hitting a new rough patch, the source said that ultimately they’re still trying to work their way through everything. “They have severe trust issues in the relationship. It’s been rough, but [they’re] still trying to work through it,” they said.

The most recent fight came about 10 months after Megan, 37, and MGK, 33, had reportedly taken a break. There were many rumors about their split in February, but it was reported that the two were “on a break but still in contact,” per a March report from Us Weekly. It wasn’t clear why they had gotten into a fight, but the Transformers star did take to Instagram to let fans know that there was no “third party interference” in their drama.

At that time, another source had told People that the pair were “in therapy” and that the Jennifer’s Body actress was “having a hard time trusting” the rocker, whose real name is Colson Baker. “This is really boiling down to not working,” they said. “There have been points where they haven’t been speaking, it’s been that bad.”

Just two months after the rumors that they’d split, it seemed that MGK and Megan had worked through their issues, when they were seen holding hands in Hawaii in April. The pair also attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party together in April.

Amid their drama, Megan and the Tickets to My Downfall rocker had been engaged, but reportedly put their wedding plans on hold as they worked through their problems. Over the summer, they resumed their marriage plans, according to a report from Us Weekly. “As they start to trust each other, they’ve been talking about getting married again,” a source told the outlet. It’s unclear if the more recent fight will affect their wedding planning.