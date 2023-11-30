Travis Kelce Unfollows Ex Kayla Nicole Amidst Taylor Swift Romance

Image Credit: Imagespace/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce has unfollowed his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole on X (formerly Twitter). Fans noticed that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, had stopped following his ex, 32, as his romance with Taylor Swift, 33, heats up, per Page Six. It’s not clear when he stopped following her or if anything prompted the unfollowing, but it did come shortly after Kayla posted a flirty clip about fellow NFL star Jalen Hurts.

The Chiefs star unfollowing Kayla comes just days after Kayla’s flirty post about Jalen, who plays with Travis’ brother Jason on the Philadelphia Eagles. She posted a video of the QB sitting courtside at the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Los Angeles Lakers. “fly eagles fly,” she wrote. In another post, she posted a crying laughing emoji and wrote, “Y’all have eyes too.”

Travis follows 1,364 people on X, and he’s pretty active on the social platform. As his romance with Taylor has continued, Swifties have gone and looked up his past tweets. The tight end seemed to know that it was inevitable, because he joked about trying to get rid of them before people noticed. “I will say that I’ve been trying to get all those tweets deleted,” he said on his New Heights podcast. “Like, since I’ve gotten to the league, I’ve been like, ‘Gosh, I want all those things to get deleted.'”

Besides unfollowing his ex, Travis has reportedly been spending a lot of time with his new girlfriend. He also seems to have gotten her a sweet present. He reportedly had a custom jersey for his alma mater University of Cincinnati made for Taylor with her last name on it.

Taylor has also reportedly been spending a lot of time with Travis as she’s reached a break in her “Eras Tour.” An insider said that the “Anti-Hero” singer flew to Kansas City to spend time with her new beau, according to a report from Daily Mail. “Taylor’s still smitten with Travis,” the source told the outlet. “She realizes that the hard work in their relationship is about to start as they will be spending weeks at a time together.”