Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Flirtatiously Supports Eagles Player Jalen Hurts

Image Credit: Astra Marina/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kayla Nicole, 31, appears to have a thing for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, 25. Kayla, who used to date Travis Kelce, the brother of Jalen’s Eagles teammate Jason Kelce, decided to shoot her shot with Jalen on Twitter on November 27. The gorgeous sports reporter retweeted a video from the NBA of Jalen sitting courtside at the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers game. “fly eagles fly,” Kayla wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Kayla doubled down on her flirting with Jalen. “Y’all have eyes too,” she said with a crying laughing emoji.

However, many fans pointed out in the replies that Jalen is in a committed relationship with Bryonna “Bry” Rivera Burrows. The couple started dating when they attended the University of Alabama together and they confirmed their relationship after the Eagles won the NFC Championship in January 2023.

Y’all have eyes too. 😂 — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) November 28, 2023

Kayla seems to be single at the moment, after having previously dated Travis, 34, on and off for five years until the summer of 2022. Over the past few months, Kayla has been dropping subtle hints about how she feels about her ex’s new relationship with Taylor Swift, 33. She wrote an open letter to Black women on October 9, and while the letter didn’t mention the Kansas City Chiefs player, Kayla did talk about Black women being called “a traitor for falling in love” and the ongoing “backlash and embarrassment” they receive. Since then, Kayla’s made a few posts about living her best life as Travis and Taylor’s relationship continues to escalate.

Kayla also made headlines for unfollowing Travis’ teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife Brittany Mahomes, who has become buddy-buddy with Taylor at the Chiefs games. When explaining why she unfollowed the Mahomes in an interview with PEOPLE on October 24, Kayla said, “To everyone it’s like, ‘Oh, you broke up a year ago,’ and that meant it’s like a light switch, you turn it on and off and everything goes dead and black and you don’t ever speak to anyone ever again. That’s not reality. I have ongoing relationships with all parties involved.”

Travis confirmed that his relationship with Kayla was over for good at the beginning of 2023. During the time that they were together, rumors swirled that Travis cheated on Kayla, which he denied in a since-deleted tweet from August 2020. “This is fake news…a lie…and not why Kayla and I broke up,” he wrote. “Take all your hatred somewhere else please.”