Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Says She’s ‘Flying Away’ From Her ‘Problems’ Amid His Romance With Taylor Swift: Video

Travis Kelce‘s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole admitted that she’s avoiding her problems in a new TikTok video, posted on Wednesday, October 18. While the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s romance with Taylor Swift has continued, Kayla danced to “Wassup Gway” by FamousSally and YB as she got on a small jet. Even though she was talking about her problems, she looked like she was thrilled to be hopping on the plane.

In the video, Kayla included the text: “Therapist: ‘You can’t keep flying away from your problems.'” As she busted moves, she was dressed in comfortable-looking black clothes, including a long-sleeve crop top, leggings, and a baseball cap. She also had a pair of white sneakers on as she rolled her carry-on bag. She captioned the clip by writing, “See yaaaaaaaaaa” and a peace sign emoji.

While Kayla hasn’t directly commented on Travis’ new relationship with Taylor, she has made a few posts where she’s been open about living her best life. After Travis and Taylor made surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live on October 14, she posted a selfie video on Instagram, where she spoke about how well she was doing. “I hope you guys are having a great day. I’m having a fantastic day, thank you so much for asking,” she said.

This isn’t the first time that the sports journalist has posted about therapy on social media. Shortly after Travis’ relationship with the “Blank Space” popstar was revealed, she posted a clip of herself at the gym and wrote, “Back in my happy place. Another day, another therapy session.”

Travis and Kayla dated on and off from 2017 to 2022, but the Super Bowl winner admitted that he was single at the start of 2023. Travis and Taylor’s relationship was first reported in late September, and since then, she’s attended a ton of his games to support him. Since their romance was revealed, Travis has spoken about the popstar quite a few times. During a recent episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis spoke about how he gets “protective” on dates. “I feel like whenever I’m on a date, I’m always having the sense of like, I’m a man in the situation, I’m, like, protective, yeah for sure,” he said.