Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Posts About Her ‘Therapy Session’ as His Taylor Swift Romance Heats Up

Travis Kelce’s old flame Kayla Nicole made an ambiguous post on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 4. The TV personality filmed a video of herself at the gym but made a reference to a “therapy session” in her post. The most recent video comes as Travis’ reported romance with Taylor Swift has gotten more and more media attention, as she’s attended his games.

The video featured Kayla at a gym wearing a white sports bra, leggings, and a bandana. In the clip, she adjusted her leggings and turned to show off her chiseled physique. It was set to the song “Let’s Go” by Key Glock. She tagged her fitness brand Tribe Therepe. “Back in my happy place. Another day, another therapy session,” she wrote.

Kayla didn’t elaborate much further on what her cryptic Instagram Story was referring to, but the post did come just days after Taylor was attending her ex’s football game against the New York Jets. Travis and Kayla dated from 2017 to 2022.

After romance rumors surrounding Taylor and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end began, it was reported that the “Anti-Hero” singer had hit it off with Brittany Mahomes, Travis’ teammate Patrick Mahomes‘ wife. The quarterback’s wife even joined Taylor for an epic girls’ night with her other A-list friends. Kayla and Brittany were close amid the influencer’s romance with Travis, but after the outing, Kayla unfollowed her, Patrick, and Patrick’s brother, Jackson, on Instagram. All three of the Mahomes still follow Kayla.

While Kayla has kept things ambiguous since Taylor and Travis’ reported romance has heated up, the Chiefs player’s other ex Maya Benberry opened up about her relationship with him in an interview with Daily Mail. She accused Travis of cheating on her during their romance but gave Taylor her best wishes. “Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart! I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her – and who is just using her. I can only hope that she comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student,” she told the outlet.