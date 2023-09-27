Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Denies Shading Taylor Swift and Doubles Down on Cheating Claims

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock / Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce’s former girlfriend Maya Benberry is clarifying her feelings about Taylor Swift and the singer’s new relationship with the NFL star.

“I don’t hate Taylor nor am I bitter,” Maya, 31, wrote in a lengthy note via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 26. “I got asked about my relationship [and] spoke on it because I can. … It’s my life [and] I can speak on it or about it whenever I please.”

The life coach then added that she is a “grown-ass woman” and was not throwing shade at Taylor, 33. “I am not a coward [and] if I truly felt that way about her, I would stand on it, just like I am standing on my infidelity answer,” Maya added.

“Taylor is basically a billionaire and a boss,” she continued in her series of notes. “There is no need to hate nor have I or will I. Like I said in my interview, I wish her the best of luck, [and] I mean that genuinely. … I don’t think that Taylor is a [five]. The initial comment was someone complimenting me, so I ‘liked’ it without even paying attention just like I do every other comment on my page.”

Maya concluded her full statement by doubling down on her initial claims that Travis, 33, cheated on her.

“Lastly … what I’m not going to do is put on a facade about my experience when asked about infidelity,” Maya asserted. “You don’t have to like my answer. But the truth is the truth.”

Maya’s new comments came shortly after social media users noticed that she “liked” an Instagram comment that read, “On everything you are [fire emojis] and Travis gotta hold the L he outside [sic] in public with a FRAIL GAIL Taylor Swift who beside her fame is 5.” Not only that, but she also spoke with Daily Mail on Tuesday, September 26, about her ex-boyfriend and his apparent new romance with the “Cruel Summer” artist.

“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit, so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!” Maya explained to the outlet. “I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her — and who is just using her. I can only hope that she comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student.”

Maya then noted that she was only sharing advice based on the “man that [she] knew him to be when [they] dated,” adding, “Only time will tell, but like the saying always goes: Once a cheater, always a cheater.”

Neither Travis nor Taylor has publicly reacted to Maya’s allegations against him.