Who Is Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Maya Benberry? Everything We Know About Her & Their Relationship

While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are no doubt the most beloved couple in Hollywood and sports right now, the NFL star’s ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry is dropping bombs on Travis’ reputation — including that he cheated on her.

Who Is Maya Benberry?

Per Maya’s Instagram account, she is a life coach and motivational speaker with her brand Moments with Maya Benberry. Additionally, she is a marketing and brand consultant for a marketing agency. After being born and raised in Kentucky, Maya landed a huge gig on the reality dating series Catching Kelce in 2016, where she met Travis.

Out of 50 women, Travis chose Maya in the end. After their breakup, she later went on to star in Ex on the Beach.

What Has Maya Said About Her Relationship With Travis?

After she and Travis split several months after they started dating, Maya claimed in a since-deleted tweet at the time, “When you and your ex broke up five months ago, but you find out via social media that he’s supposedly been in another relationship for 6.”

While speaking with Daily Mail on September 26, the life coach wished Taylor nothing but the best but warned her about Travis.

“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit, so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!” she told the outlet. “I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her – and who is just using her. I can only hope that she comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student.”

Maya then added that “only time will tell, but like the saying always goes — once a cheater, always a cheater.” She followed up on her statement in a note that she shared to her Instagram Stories.

“Lastly … what I’m not going to do is put on a facade about my experience when asked about infidelity,” Maya wrote. “You don’t have to like my answer. But the truth is the truth.”

Travis has not publicly responded to any of Maya’s comments.

What Has Maya Said About Travis and Taylor?

During an interview with Inside Edition on September 28, Maya admitted she questions “the genuineness” of Travis and Taylor’s relationship “because he’s talking to the media a lot.”

“I don’t know Taylor Swift, but I’m a fan of her music,” she insisted. “I don’t feel any way about her dating Travis. It’s cute. … She’s beautiful. She’s successful. We’re in two different lanes.”

Maya then added that she has received severe backlash from Swifties and called the fan base “aggressive” and “hypocritical.”

“It’s really crazy to me that someone that I think is positive and really nice has such a negative and angry fan base,” Maya noted.

Apart from the “I Can See You” artist, the motivational speaker explained that her “issue is more with Kelce” rather than Taylor, calling him a “narcissist” in the interview.