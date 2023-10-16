Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Had a ‘Fantastic Day’ After His ‘SNL’ Date Night With Taylor Swift

Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Kayla Nicole is totally unbothered by her ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce’s new romance with Taylor Swift. Just hours after the rumored couple made their Saturday Night Live cameos, the 31-year-old described her “fantastic day” in a video she posted to her Instagram Stories on October 15.

“I hope you guys are having a great day. I’m having a fantastic day, thank you so much for asking,” Kayla said in the selfie clip she shared from the inside of her car. “And this video is not about me or my makeup or how clear my skin looks. This video is about you and your day.” At the end of the clip, she giggled and added, “Cheeky bitch.”

In the early morning hours of October 15, Travis, 34, and Taylor, 33, were spotted holding hands in New York City after they both briefly appeared on SNL. The football tight end showed up for a moment during a skit, in which multiple cast members portrayed NFL commentators talking about Travis and Taylor’s relationship. For her part, the “I Can See You” artist introduced Ice Spice’s second performance.

While Taylor and Travis’ romance continues to make headlines, Kayla is focusing on her platform and career. One week ago, the influencer read a powerful open letter to her Instagram followers, in which she addressed Black women.

“Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love,” she said. “You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value. They’ll say you’re too much … and in the same breath tell you that you’re not enough. Not successful enough, not wholesome enough, maybe not even intelligent enough. They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your blackness, you should have known better. They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth.”

Without mentioning Travis in her letter, Kayla continued by saying that when she feels “most inadequate,” she reminds herself that she “will always be more than enough.”

“When the world gets dark and time gets hard, and you feel like your back is against the wall and your hands are tied, and nobody knows what it’s like to be you … this is only a small chapter in your story,” the sports journalist concluded.

Kayla and Travis dated on and off from 2017 until the end of 2022. Earlier this year, Travis confirmed their breakup by noting that he was single and “in the free market right now.”