Travis Kelce Reportedly Had a Matching Custom Jersey Made For Taylor Swift Amid Whirlwind Romance

Travis Kelce wanted to gift his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, something sentimental — a jersey inscribed with his alma mater, the University of Cincinnati. According to a sewing operator from Koch Sporting Goods, the 34-year-old NFL star ordered a shirt with the name “Swift” embroidered above the word “Cincy” on a red jersey.

“Well, today I received the order for Travis Kelce. UC Jorden men’s basketball jersey sets for him and his brother and two friends, and of course, his girl [sic],” Nancy Roth wrote via Facebook earlier this month alongside photos of the two shirts she created. In addition to what appeared to be Taylor’s jersey, Nancy included a snapshot of one that read “Kelce,” seemingly for Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce.

It’s not currently clear whether or not this is officially a holiday gift from Travis, but a previous report claimed that the athlete was already shopping for a Christmas gift for the 33-year-old “Bad Blood” singer.

“Travis has already started Christmas shopping and has some really special surprises [for Taylor] in store,” an insider told Us Weekly on November 22. “Their connection is off the charts, and they can’t wait to celebrate together.”

Taylor and Travis’ romance has only gotten stronger. The athlete first made headlines in July when he revealed that he tried to give the mega pop star his phone number on the back of a friendship bracelet at one of her Eras Tour concerts, but she was unable to meet up with him. However, two months later, Taylor was spotted cheering him on in the stands at her first Chiefs game of the season. Since then, the couple have been inseparable.

Earlier this month, Travis was seen in the crowd at one of Taylor’s concerts in Argentina, where she went viral on social media for changing lyric in her hit single “Karma” to give her beau a shot-out.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” she sang. Travis’ reaction to the shout-out became the next day’s biggest topic by Swifties. The song’s original lyric is, “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me,” which many speculate was a reference to her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who is a film actor.

Though the duo were apart on Thanksgiving due to Taylor’s international tour, she was recently reported to have landed in Kansas City on November 27, seemingly to reunite with Travis.