Do Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Live Together? Everything We Know Amid Rumors

Speculation over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s living arrangements has swirled after a report surfaced claiming that she was “moving in” to his Kansas City house. So, are they actually living together? Keep reading to find out.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Living Together?

On November 28, Daily Mail reported that a moving truck was spotted at Travis’ home shortly after the “Karma” singer flew back into the U.S. from her Eras Tour in South America. Travis reportedly purchased the $6 million mansion in October. A source told the outlet that the couple will be “spending weeks at a time together” in his house.

Us Weekly also reported that the two will be spending the winter holidays together after being apart on Thanksgiving. However, an insider told the outlet that they’d likely be spending time at Taylor’s house instead of his, noting, “Travis hasn’t been to Taylor’s Nashville place yet, so he’s really looking forward to it.”

Nevertheless, a source told The Messenger that the reports of Taylor and Travis living together were “completely untrue,” though their relationship has gotten stronger over time.

Who else already misses Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce together? It feels like it's been months since this surprising event.🥹🩷🫶 pic.twitter.com/cgJU8OjkP2 — Daily Taylor Swift (@TaylorSwiftDay_) November 23, 2023

When Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Start Dating?

It’s still unclear when exactly the duo began dating, but Travis made the first move in July. He memorably tried to give the “Bad Blood” singer his phone number on a friendship bracelet at one of her Eras Tour concerts, but she wasn’t able to greet him backstage. After joking that he was “butthurt” over the incident on his and Jason Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights,” Travis later revealed to WSJ Magazine that they met up sometime afterward.

“When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there,” the football tight end gushed.

What Has Taylor Swift Said About Travis Kelce?

So far, Taylor has not publicly addressed her relationship with Travis. However, she made it perfectly clear that she values him after switching the lyrics of her song “Karma” during a performance in South America. Rather than singing, “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me,” she sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”