Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Share Romantic Kiss at the Airport After Thanksgiving Trip

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart‘s love is unmatched! The couple, who have been together since 2002, were recently seen kissing at the airport in Los Angeles after flying home on a private plane from Montana, where they celebrated Thanksgiving with their family. In the photos, which were taken on Sunday, November 26, Harrison, 81, and Calista, 59, locked lips during a loving embrace. The Star Wars icon and the Ally McBeal alum both had on casual sweaters and jeans.

Harrison and Calista’s PDA moment took place in front of their son Liam, 22, and Harrison’s daughter Georgia, 33, who he shares with ex Melissa Mathison. While Harrison has three more children from his relationships with Melissa and his first wife, Mary Marquardt, Liam and Georgia were the only kids on the private plane with their dad and Calista, Page Six reported.

After his first two marriages ended in divorce, Harrison met Calista at the 2002 Golden Globes and they got married in 2010. Harrison adopted Calista’s son Liam, whom she adopted before she and Harrison began their relationship. Back in 2003, Harrison opened up about falling for the Supergirl actress, who is more than twenty years his junior. “I’m in love,” Harison told Hello! at the time. “Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life. I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn’t surprised that I did.”

Though the glamorous couple is rarely seen together, they did make several public appearances this past summer to celebrate the release of Harrison’s latest Indiana Jones movie. The lovebirds held hands at the Cannes Film Festival in May where Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered. Harrison wore a black and white suit and bowtie that matched his wife’s gorgeous black dress. Calista also showed off her dark brunette hair makeover on the Cannes red carpet.

The month after Cannes, Calista accompanied her husband to the premieres of his action movie in Los Angeles and Germany. Once the premieres were done, Harrison and Calista returned to their quiet and low-key life together, and they’ve barely been seen since then — aside from their recent airport PDA outing, of course.