Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart Watch Rarely Seen Son Liam, 22, Graduate From College: Photos

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart beamed with pride watching their son Liam graduate from Amherst College on Sunday. The gorgeous couple were spotted at the famed Massachusetts university looking extremely happy to be part of the big day for the 22-year-old grad. The Indiana Jones star, 80, proudly wrapped his arm around Liam as the Ally McBeal alum, 58, rushed in for a big hug after the ceremony.

Rocking a classic black suit and blue oxford, Harrison cut a sophisticated figure during the sunny afternoon outing. Calista, who adopted Liam at birth in 2001, was a vision of summer in her adorable white floral dress, which she paired with a matching cardigan and taupe handbag. Liam pulled up the rear in his cap and gown, naturally.

The new college grad is the youngest of Harrison’s brood. The Star Wars icon, who has been married three times, shares four biological children, Ben, Willard, Malcom, and Georgia, with his former wives, Mary Marquardt and Melissa Mathison. The matinee idol adopted Liam shortly after he married Calista in 2010.

The cute couple, who rarely make public appearances, met at the 2002 Golden Globes, and the two big Hollywood stars immediately hit it off. As Harrison was still in the midst of his divorce from Melissa, the pair would keep their relationship low key at first, eventually saying “I do” in 2010.

Although Harrison and Calista have a 22-year age gap, they certainly have built a solid relationship over the years. Perhaps it is their shared sense of humor that has kept the pair together for almost 2 decades! “Harrison and I laugh a lot, and humor is everything to me,” Calista told Closer Weekly in 2017.