Calista Flockhart Stuns In Black & Yellow Gown With Harrison Ford At ‘Indiana Jones’ Premiere: Photos

Hollywood’s golden couple has arrived! Calista Flockhart, 58, stepped onto the red carpet with her husband Harrison Ford, 80, at the premiere of his highly anticipated Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14. And the Ally McBeal actress looked absolutely radiant! Calista wore a stunning off the shoulder gown with a black top and a flowing, yellow/gold skirt for the event. She styled her famous light brown locks in curly waves above her shoulders, and accessorized elegantly with hanging hoops and strappy heels. Her screen legend husband wore a simple classic — a black suit and tie as he cuddled up with his wife for photographers at the event. In another sweet moment, they were snapped holding hands.

Harrison married the Birdcage actress back in 2010, and adopted her son Liam, now 22 — whom she adopted before she and Harrison began their longtime relationship. Harrison also has four children resulting from two prior marriages.

View Related Gallery Calista Flockhart Then & Now -- PICS Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1546664a) Ally Mcbeal , Calista Flockhart Film and Television Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1650340a) The Birdcage, Gene Hackman, Dianne Wiest, Calista Flockhart Film and Television

Though the glamorous couple are rarely seen together and keep their marriage private, they’re one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. And in 2003, he opened up about falling for the gorgeous actress, who is more than twenty years his junior. “I’m in love,” the Star Wars actor told Hello! at the time. “Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life. I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn’t surprised that I did.”

Calista chimed in, addressing the age difference. “It doesn’t faze me,” she told the magazine. “Sometimes I even say, ‘Wow, I keep forgetting that he’s 22 years older than me’. It doesn’t factor into our relationship at all. I like the way he looks first thing in the morning. It’s not handsome, it’s more cute. He looks like a little boy.”

So how, even decades later, do they keep their love alive? It’s simple. “Harrison and I laugh a lot, and humor is everything to me,” the actress told Fox News back in 2017.