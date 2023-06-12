Harrison Ford, 80, & Calista Flockhart, 58, Have Rare Public Date Night Ahead of 13th Anniversary

Harrison Ford, 80, and Calista Flockhart, 58, enjoyed a night out at an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica with some friends on June 11. The group was photographed leaving the restaurant and saying their goodbyes before getting in their respective vehicles. At one point, Harrison wrapped an arm around Calista and pulled her in for a hug, showing some adorable PDA in front of the cameras. Calista wore flared jeans as she snuggled up to her hubby.

Harrison and Calista have been going strong since meeting at the Golden Globe Awards in 2002. They got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2009 and tied the knot on June 15, 2010. Later this week, the couple will celebrate 13 years of marriage and they seem happier than ever. Although they don’t have any biological children together, Harrison adopted Calista’s son, Liam, now 22, who she had adopted herself before meeting the actor.

In May, Harrison and Calista celebrated Liam as he graduated from college. Liam graduated from Amherst College and his proud parents were in attendance to watch him receive his diploma. The family was photographed together at the ceremony, with Liam donning his cap and gown alongside his famous parents.

In addition to Liam, Harrison also has four biological children from past relationships. His first two sons, Benjamin and Willard, are from his marriage to Mary Marquardt, who he divorced in 1979. Harrison also has a son, Malcom, and daughter, Georgia, with Melissa Mathison, who he was married to from 1983 until 2000.

While Harrison and Calista are fairly private about their relationship and personal lives, they have been popping up publicly quite a bit recently. Harrison also opened up about being a dad in a recent interview with Esquire magazine. “If I’d been less successful, I’d probably be a better parent,” he admitted. “I accept my flaws and my failures. I don’t accept them, I own them. And certainly the more constant gardener is the better parent and I’ve been out of town and up my own a** for most of my life.”