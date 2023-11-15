Jason Momoa Ditches His Pants for Hilarious ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo: Watch

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Jason Momoa is so excited for his second time hosting Saturday Night Live, he forgot his own pants! In a video you can view below, the Dune actor, 44, arrives at Studio 8H in a bowler hat and leather jacket, clearly excited for the gig. “I’m back, baby,” he declares as he hits the stage and takes off his sunglasses. He then launches into a joyous dance, during which he flings his wavy hair around, claws at his shirt, and throws his hat aside. Lost in the moment, he’s completely unaware that SNL regular Ego Nwodim has joined him on the stage and is watching him.

Her eyes then look downward, where it becomes apparent that he’s missing his pants. “Ego! I’m so happy to be back!” he exclaims. “Yeah, hey, we love you,” she responds. “But you just can’t be wearing your underwear, this is a workplace.”

“Ohhh no!” he says. “I’m sorry. When I get excited, I forget my pants.” She then says they should “put some clothes on you.” “No chance!” he laughs maniacally, as he continues to dance, Ego looking stunned. Another cast member, Marcello Hernandez, arrives on stage to be greeted with a huge embrace by the Slumberland star. The promo was for the November 18 episode, which will be hosted by Jason and feature musical guest Tate McRae.

In a social media post featuring the video, fans couldn’t help but gush over Momoa’s euphoric clip. “Jason never disappoints and surprises every time,” remarked a follower, while another wrote, “Jason spreads such positive energy. He always puts a smile on my face.”

“This takes the naked in school dream to a whole new level,” quipped a third, with a fourth observing, “This season is gonna be wild and I can’t wait.” The upcoming episode comes after Timothée Chalamet hosted the November 11 show, following the end of the historically lengthy SAG-AFTRA strike.