Mauricio Umansky Cozies Up to Mystery Woman After Kyle Richards Separation: Report

Mauricio Umansky reportedly got cozy with a mystery woman after splitting from wife Kyle Richards and shutting down dating rumors with Emma Slater. The Buying Beverly Hills star, 53, was “all over” the blonde woman while at the Soho House in Austin, Texas on November 11, an eyewitness told Us Weekly for a November 13 report.

“There was no kissing, but they were getting very close,” the source shared. “He was flirting with her and holding her hand at one point. They were whispering to each other. He had his arm behind her. They were definitely having fun together, and she was into it.”

The insider claimed that Mauricio and his alleged new woman sat next to each other at the Soho House and were with a big group. One day before the alleged outing, Mauricio revealed on Instagram he was in Austin doing The Skinny Confidential podcast hosted by married couple Michael and Lauryn Bosstick.

Mauricio’s love life has been in the headlines following his split from Kyle, 54, after 27 years of marriage. The exes, who wed in 1996 and share three daughters, have confirmed that they’re separated, though they still together in their California home but in separate bedrooms. The dissolution of their marriage is playing out on the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which was filmed earlier this year.

Following the shocking separation, Mauricio sparked dating rumors with his Dancing with the Stars partner, Emma, after they were photographed holding hands during a break from rehearsals. Kyle appeared on Watch What Happens Live after the pictures were published and admitted she was “taken aback” and “hurt” by her estranged husband. The Bravo star also speculated that there is “something there” between Mauricio and Emma, 34.

However, Mauricio and Emma clarified their relationship is not a romantic one in a video to fans on October 26. “For full clarity, we are not dating,” Mauricio said. Emma explained that the pair formed a “special bond” from the show but are nothing more than friends. “We’re definitely there for each other,” Emma added. “And it’s beautiful, that’s a great thing.”

Mauricio and Emma were eliminated from DWTS on “Monster Night” on October 31. Emma called the real estate mogul “the best partner I could have asked for” and thanked him for “being the greatest friend” to her on Instagram after they were voted off the competition show.