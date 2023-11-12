Who Is Nneka Ihim? Meet the ‘RHOP’ Season 8 Newbie

Image Credit: Jai Lennard/Bravo

Nneka Ihim is about to make a splash on The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8. The 35-year-old businesswoman and lawyer is introduced on the hit Bravo series as a friend of Ashley Darby. Nneka joins Ashley, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton as the newest cast member on RHOP. As we see in the trailer for season 8, Nneka gets along with some of the ladies – and fights with others.

Nneka is Nigerian.

Nneka is a first-generation Nigerian-American. She’s the second Nigerian to join the show, after Wendy. Despite their cultural similarities, Nneka and Wendy are clearly at odds in the trailer. Nneka even accuses Wendy’s mother of “submitting names to shrines.”

She comes from a close family.

Nneka’s father is an interventional cardiologist, while her mother is a stay-at-home mom who raised Nneka and her three older siblings.

She’s married.

Nneka married Dr. Ikenna Ihim in 2021. They met while Nneka was living in Los Angeles when Ikenna sent her a DM. They went on their first date three weeks later on Christmas Day.

Ikenna is a doctor who worked on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. He went to Coney Island Hospital for his residency in internal medicine, before graduating from Davenport University with an MBA in healthcare management. Like his wife, Ikenna is also a philanthropist.

She went to law school.

Nneka got her law degree from the University of Wisconsin in 2012. She became an attorney and practiced in Los Angeles for ten years.

She’s a businesswoman.

Nneka works as in-house employment counsel for a global financial technology company. She also has her own champagne line. In addition, Nneka started her own nonprofit, A Life of Lux, and helped develop a dating app for Africans, called Hello Africa.