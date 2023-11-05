RHOP’s Candiace Dillard Believes There’s ‘a Lot Missing’ From Robyn and Juan Dixon’s Drama

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Candiace Dillard Bassett revealed her issues with Robyn Dixon and how her co-star has handled marital issues with husband Juan Dixon on The Real Housewives of Potomac in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife at BravoCon.

“She’s kind of in la la land a little bit, and it’s frustrating for sure,” Candiace, 36, exclusively said at the Las Vegas event on Saturday, November 4.

As RHOP fans know, Juan, 45, had an alleged brief, non-physical fling with a woman and Robyn never told her co-stars or the viewers about it until it was outed before filming for season 8.

Candiace explained in the interview that she believes “there is a lot missing” from Robyn and Juan’s story, which was the main storyline during the RHOP premiere on Sunday, November 5.

“I think what I learned from the whole Robyn debacle is there’s a lot of holes,” the “Drive Back” singer added. “And we still don’t have understanding.”

Wendy Osefo also weighed in on the Robyn and Juan of it all when she exclusively spoke to HollywoodLife at BravoCon with Candiace.

“I think for me I was just more so curious as to why she never had a conversation with Gizelle [Bryant],” Wendy shared. “If that was your bestie, you don’t have to come to people in the group that you have issues with, but how come you never said that to your friend? It almost seemed like there was a big piece purposely missing.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.