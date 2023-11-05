‘RHOP’ Star Karen Huger Teases ‘Unfortunate’ Physical Fight on Season 8 (Exclusive)

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger teased details about Keiana Stewart’s “unfortunate” physical fight during season 8 exclusively to HollywoodLife.

“I really like K [Keiana] — I call her K. It’s unfortunate, but we will rise and we will survive as RHOP,” Karen, 60, told HollywoodLife at BravoCon on Friday, November 3. “And we will increase security.”

The Bravolebrity is returning for season 8 of RHOP along with costars Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and newcomer Nneka Ihim. Keiana is making her debut on the reality show as a “friend of” while Charisse Jackson Jordan will be back for a second season as a “friend.”

The new season received a lot of buzz months ago when a video was released by TMZ in July that showed Keiana fighting with a friend of Ashley’s named Deborah Williams at Zebbie’s Garden in Washington, D.C.

The cast was at the bar filming for Ashley, 35, and Gizelle’s fashion line launch on July 13, and the drama initially began between Candiance, 36, and Deborah. “Deborah and Candiace had been talking s–t about each other all night,” a source told TV Deets at the time. “Candiace was confronting Deborah about what she had been saying about [her husband] Chris [Basset] and Keiana walked up and got herself involved.”

While Keiana allegedly threw the first punch, the source claimed Deborah “definitely won” the fight. No arrests were made nor charges pressed at the time of the incident.

Fans will get to see what happened for themselves during season 8 of RHOP, which premieres on Sunday, November, at 8:00 p.m. EST on Bravo.