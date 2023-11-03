Jason Sudeikis Seen at Guns N’ Roses Concert With Lake Bell Following Olivia Wilde Split: Photo

Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Possible romance? Jason Sudeikis, 48, was photographed in attendance at the Guns N’ Roses concert in Los Angeles alongside actress Lake Bell, 44, on November 1 (see PHOTOS HERE). During the fun night on the town, the Ted Lasso star sported a casual, yet trendy, ensemble. Jason was spotted with a bubblegum pink hoodie and a black baseball cap while at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this week for the show.

While he enjoyed some of the famous band’s hits that evening, Jason made sure to get the best seat in the house! The father-of-two sat in what appeared to be a private box at the iconic L.A. venue and was seemingly in good spirits alongside the No Escape star. Despite speculation that Jason and Lake could have sparked a romance, sources told TMZ on November 2 that it’s unlikely. The insider close to the celeb friends claimed that they “aren’t dating” and have simply “known each other for 15 years.”

A separate source gave E! News a similar explanation of the outing. “They’ve been friends for over 15 years,” they said on November 2. Lake and the dad of two first met on the set of the 2008 rom-com What Happens in Vegas starring Cameron Diaz and Ashton Kutcher. Jason and the brunette beauty also worked together on the 2011 film, A Good Old Fashioned Orgy.

The outing comes three years following Jason’s split from Booksmart director Olivia Wilde, 39. Jason and his ex were engaged from 2013 until their famous breakup — they began dating in 2011. The former lovebirds share two children including son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 6. Nearly two years after their split, Jason broke his silence on the matter during an interview with GQ. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he said at the time before adding, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

Jason and Olivia battled it out for custody of their children, which was ultimately settled nearly two months ago. The proud dad is set to pay Olivia $27,500 monthly in child support, as reported by the Daily Mail on September 25. Additionally, the judge sided with the mother-of-two and denied Jason’s request to relocate the case to New York, as reported by TMZ.

As for Lake, she was previously married to tattoo artist Scott Campbell from 2013 until their 2020 divorce. She and her ex-husband share two children, including daughter Nova and son Ozgood. Last year, Lake was briefly linked to comedian Chris Rock, 58, after they were spotted having dinner together.