Chris Rock & Lake Bell Fuel Dating Rumors With Dinner Outing In L.A.

Chris Rock, 57, and Lake Bell, 43, turned heads on Saturday when they stepped out to get dinner together in Santa Monica, CA. The comedian and actress were dressed in stylish outfits, including a white long-sleeved top, gray pants, and brown shoes for him, and a black crop top, dark gray jeans, and black shoes for her, as they were photographed walking outside Giorgio Baldi restaurant. Although they didn’t hold hands outside, they walked near each other and appeared relaxed and happy to be around each other.

A source told Page Six that the duo showed off a bit of PDA, including holding hands, inside the Italian dining establishment, leading many to believe they’re dating each other. They appeared to keep things discreet for cameras, however, and have been pretty careful about not showing any affection in moments where it could be captured on camera. HollywoodLife has reached out to both Chris and Lake’s reps for comment, but have yet to receive a response.

Before Chris and Lake’s latest dinner outing, they were seen attending a baseball game together at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, where the St. Louis Cardinals were playing. They were hanging out in a box together at the game, which was captured in a video by TMZ, but they kept their visit low-key, not drawing attention to themselves. There were a lot of smiles flashed, though, indicating they were having a fun time.

When Chris isn’t getting attention for his love life, he’s doing so for his comedy shows. The funny talent has still been dealing with the headlline-making slap he got from Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards earlier this year, but he hasn’t let it stop him from making jokes about the incident. In May, he mentioned that he’s “OK” after the slap, during a comedy show at Royal Albert Hall in the UK. “I got most of my hearing back,” he joked.

Chris also said that other than his few jokes here and there, he’s not talking about the slap publicly until he secures a comedy special. “People expect me to talk about the bullsh*t. I’m not going to talk about it right now. I’ll get to it eventually — on Netflix,” he said shortly after the award show. “Anyone who says ‘words hurt’ — has never been punched in the face.”