Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde Settle Custody Battle: He’ll Pay $27.5k in Child Support

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have come to a settlement after their long legal battle over custody of their two children, Otis, 9, and Daisy, 6. As part of the settlement, the Ted Lasso star, 48, will reportedly pay his ex, 39, $27,500 per month in child support, according to documents obtained by Daily Mail. The decision came as a result of the estimated income of both of the stars for 2023.

Olivia and Jason had split up after nine years together in 2020. After the split, Olivia was served with court documents as she was on stage at CinemaCon promoting her movie Don’t Worry Darling in April 2022. The former couple had gone back and forth about various payments during their custody battle, before finally reaching the settlement after 18 months.

Despite the legal battle, the two of them do appear to have a positive co-parenting relationship. The former couple have been seen reuniting on a handful of occasions, often at events for their children. Earlier in September, the parents were seen seeming to have a friendly conversation at one of Otis’ soccer games. Throughout the legal battle, the two were seen greeting each other at the games and seemed to be on good terms, despite the custody battle.