Olivia Wilde & Ex Jason Sudeikis Appear To Engage in Friendly Chat at Son Otis’ Soccer Game in L.A.: Photos

Image Credit: Annapurna Pictures/Plux/Shutterstock

For Olivia Wilde and her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, 47, it all appears to be water under the bridge. The Don’t Worry Darling director, 39, was seen happily chatting it up with the Saturday Night Live alum at a soccer game for their 9-year-old son Otis on Thursday, September 7, in Los Angeles. In photos you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, Olivia rocked a casual green sweatshirt and a pair of red pants while hanging out with the Ted Lasso star. She carried a canned beverage and accessorized with a pair of sneakers, sunglasses pushed up on her forehead, and a red bag. Her natural, makeup-free appearance underscored her innate beauty as she enjoyed the game.

For the casual outing, Jason wore a navy-blue hoodie, baseball cap, and maroon knee shorts, finishing off the look with a pair of sneakers. He added a pair of glasses and a watch as well, appearing to be super-friendly with his ex. Co-parenting effectively in itself may not be a rare occurrence, but Jason and Olivia have dodged rumors of drama since their split in November of 2020.

Olivia’s passionate romance with Harry Styles, and additional rumors of alleged drama among the cast of Don’t Worry Darling, seemed to escalate the situation as they attempted to raise their kids Otis and Daisy. But Olivia took the speculation head-on in a 2022 interview, pushing back on the sensational narrative surrounding their split.

“The complete horses*** idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she told Vanity Fair in an eye-opening interview last September. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. like any relationship that ends, it didn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic. We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to NOT, because we could be better parents as friends who lived in different houses.”