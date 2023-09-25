Olivia Wilde’s Kids: Meet The 2 Children She Shares With Ex Jason Sudeikis Amid Nanny Drama

Image Credit: John Photography/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde had her share of drama since Don’t Worry Darling debuted in September 2022. But the mother of two with ex Jason Sudeikis has also fought private battle behind the scenes, and now the Richard Jewell actress is tackling rumors reportedly spread by a former unnamed nanny in a new report via The Daily Mail. After Oliva was served custody papers onstage at CinemaCon in April, the caregiver made several claims about the former couple.

The co-parents issued a joint statement denying all claims by the nanny of three years on Monday, October 17. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they wrote in part, in a statement provided to HollywoodLife. They also called the accusations “false” and “scurrilous.”

The couple ended their relationship in 2020 after nearly a decade, and Olivia famously later took up with her DWD costar Harry Styles. However, they ended up splitting in November 2022. Meet the two children at the center of the former couple’s lives, Otis and Daisy Sudeikis.

Otis

Otis Alexander Sudeikis was born April 20, 2014, and his famous mama tweeted her joy following his arrival. “Ladies and gentlemen, Otis Alexander Sudeikis has LEFT the building! (I’m the building),” she tweeted, alongside a closeup pic of the actress cradling her tiny son. The oldest child of Olivia and Jason is reportedly a natural musician! Olivia told Entertainment Tonight in 2016 that her then toddler had a great sense of rhythm. “Each of us are kind of wannabe musicians, so it’s as if we manifested our dreams for ourselves in this child. He just has the greatest rhythm,” she said. “When I was pregnant, I did go to a lot of concerts. We’ve had music on every single day since he was born, so I don’t know. I’m a big believer in reading to them all the time and playing the music all the time. It helps.”

She also joked about Otis, calling him “a little meathead.” “He just wants to watch football. He was very excited for the Chiefs and very sad when they lost,” she said. By his sixth birthday, his talent for music seemed to have settled in, and the former couple gifted him with a drum set. “What’s nice is he plays in rhythm one drum at a time,” Jason said during a 2020 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Otis, who rocks a long hairstyle, also loves to sing, as his mother told People in 2018 that he has a soft spot for Disney’s Moana. “[Otis] loves Moana, obviously, and when he thinks about Moana, he thinks of himself as Moana,” she told the publication. “I love hearing him sing … it’s the best when you can watch them singing in the backseat of your car, and he’s just like, ‘I wish I could be the perfect daughter!’ And he’s just belting it out.”

Daisy

Daisy Josephine Sudeikis was born October 11, 2016, and her proud mama took to Instagram days later to share a photo and a message to her followers. “There goes the neighborhood,” the actress wrote. “Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. Born, like a boss, on #internationaldayofthegirl.”

Daisy shares the same initials as her Ted Lasso star dad — Jason’s given first name is Daniel, so they both have DJS monikers. Daisy is reportedly the comedian of the family, as Olivia once called her daughter a “hambone.” “She will do anything for a laugh,” she told People in the 2018 interview. She’s totally un-self-conscious and I find that so beautiful,” Wilde says. “They’re just the funniest people. They (her children) become your best friends. And that’s something that I don’t know if I knew.”

Daisy also shares her big brother’s love of music and singing, and dad Jason told Ellen about that, as well, in 2020. “She sings all day and all originals,” he said of his little “lyricist. “No covers out of this kid. It’s all original lyrics, original tunes.”

Of both children and their individual personalities, Olivia told People that they come up with their own “original” ideas. “I knew I’d love them so much, but you genuinely just love hanging out with them, and you love their observations and you love learning about them as opposed to just telling them, ‘Okay, now say these words, and read these books and think these things,’ because they come up with far more original ideas than we ever could.” The actress debuted tattoos of both children’s names on her forearms in December 2021.