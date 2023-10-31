Kim Kardashian & North West Slay Halloween by Dressing Up as Cher & Dionne From ‘Clueless’

Image Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian and North West won Halloween 2023 by dressing up as characters from the beloved film Clueless. Kim, 43, transformed into Alicia Silverstone‘s Cher, complete with blonde hair, a yellow plaid blazer and skirt, knee-high white socks, and white shoes. The SKIMS founder carried a fuzzy white bag in her hand. Meanwhile, North, 10, went as Stacey Dash‘s Dionne with braided black hair, a black plaid blazer and skirt, knee-high black socks, and a floral hat. North carried a small black leather handbag to complete her look.

Kim shared photos of the mother-duo’s costumes that were from Dolce & Gabbana to her Instagram early on October 31. They posed for the adorable photoshoot that captured their flawless transformations into the movie characters. They even took pictures in a white Jeep which Cher drives in the 1995 film. Kim got behind the wheel of the car while North stood up in the passenger seat. “Clueless,” Kim captioned the epic post.

So far, North is two-for-two with great Halloween costumes this year. Kanye West‘s daughter dressed up as the bear from her dad’s 2007 album Graduation and showed off her look on Kim and North’s joint TikTok. North put on a big bear head and wore a white, grey and blue letterman jacket with black pants and white sneakers. She danced in the costume in multiple TikTok videos to some of Kanye’s songs from the album like “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and “I Wonder.”

Meanwhile, Kim has only shown off her Cher costume so far this Halloween. The mom-of-four is notorious for executing incredible transformations on the October 31 holiday. Last year, she went as Mystique from X-Men. Her look included a skintight latex costume and matching blue face paint with a sliced back red wig and yellow contact lenses. Kim wore the Mystique costume to a star-studded Halloween party that her friends La La Anthony and Diddy were also at.

In previous years, Kim dressed up as a space cowgirl, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, Cher, Wonder Woman, Poison Ivy, and more on Halloween. Her family members, including her mom, Kris Jenner, and her four sisters, also get into Halloween with epic costumes every year. Kendall Jenner dressed up as Marilyn Monroe this year as a throwback to Kim’s transformation into the iconic actress and singer at the 2022 Met Gala.